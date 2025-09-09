Flooding poses threat to Shershah Bund in Multan

ISLAMABAD: Flooding in Chenab River poses threat to the shrine city of Multan as authorities have decided to break the Shershah flood protective Bund along the river.

The river water has reached to the Shershah Bund in Multan and amid flooding fears an alert of immediate evacuation from the areas surrounding the protective dyke has been issued by the authorities.

Announcements also being made in the vicinity for evacuation from the area and the people have started evacuation from the area under flooding threat.

Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Irfan Kathia, has said that the river water exerting an intense pressure over Multan.

Chenab’s floodwater passing through Trimmu Barrage has entered in Multan. “Another floodwater flow of 5,75,000 cusecs also moving towards Multan adding further gravity to the serious flood situation”.

India releases water into Sutlej

India has released more water into the Sutlej River adding to concerns of another wave of flooding in the river.

A high flood alert has been issued downstream of Harike and Ferozepur barrages.

According to reports, the Indian High Commissioner has officially informed the Ministry of Water Resources in Islamabad about the high flood alert at 8:00am on Tuesday morning.

Yesterday also issued an alert of India’s water release into Sutlej River.

A flood stream after devastating the central Punjab region currently passing through the south Punjab.