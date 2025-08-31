Flooding in Punjab affects over two million people: minister

LAHORE: Punjab minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday has said that over two million people have been affected in ongoing flooding in the province.

In a media talk senior provincial minister said that the government will compensate people after assessment of their losses as the flooding subside.

She promised revival of the natural waterways, adding that a plan being prepared about the settlements within riverine beds, which will come into effect with zero tolerance.

Punjab minister said that with a comprehensive strategy the affected people will be relocated and resettled with homes to an appropriate place.

“An anti-encroachment operation has been underway in nullah Lai,” minister said. A complete ban has been imposed over aution of trees, she said.

She said that all provincial departments working in coordination adding that the Punjab government investing its own resources in relief activities.