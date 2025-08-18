Flooding, water upsurge in Indus River after heavy rainfall

SUKKUR: The Indus River has been raging in medium flood at Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma and Taunsa barrages after heavy monsoon rains in upper areas of country, according to the Sukkur Barrage Control Room.

The river has been in low flood at Guddu and Sukkur barrages. The waterflow of the river is expected to soar to medium flood at Guddu Barrage within next 24 hours.

The water level at Tarbela Dam reservoir has surged to 1548.02 ft, 98.01 percent of the dam’s 1550 feet capacity, according to the statement.

The water level at Mangla Dam has increased to 1211.90 ft, 69.22 percent of the dam’s maximum capacity of 1242 feet.

Presently Indus River’s inflow at Guddu Barrage has been 282,900 cusecs, while the outflow has been 256,100 cusecs.

The Indus River’s inflow at Sukkur Barrage has been 211,500 cusecs, while the outflow has been 154,900 cusecs.

The inflow of the river in the downstream at Kotri Barrage has been 81,200 cusecs, while the outflow has been 66,200 cusecs.