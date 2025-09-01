Flooding won't force katcha area bandits to flee: Zia Lanjar

KARACHI: Sindh’s Home Minister on Monday said that the katcha area bandits will certainly surrender or be killed in next six months.

Ziaul Hassan Lanjar was talking to ARY News.

“How many bandits will be affected by flooding in katcha area,” the minister was questioned.

He said, “Dacoits don’t get registered. It could not be said with certainty, how many of them will be affected,” home minister replied.

“Dacoits mostly operating in Sukkur division,” he said. “It doesn’t take much time a person becoming a bandit, social issues turn an individual into a dacoit”.

He said there might be 400 or more people in katcha area, which are criminals. “Residents of katcha area either criminals or peaceful citizens, don’t used to leave their homes,” minister said.

“It is a misconception that the floodwater will force them to flee from the area,” minister said.

“I assure you that the bandits will either be killed or lay down arms in next six months,” he added.