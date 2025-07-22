Flash floods, heavy rains kill 10 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday issued a preliminary report on the human and material losses caused by heavy rainfall and flash floods across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the past 24 hours.

According to the report, 10 people lost their lives, including two men, two women, and six children, while two others including a man and a child sustained injuries.

In addition, 10 houses were reported damaged including eight partially and two completely destroyed due to rain-related incidents.

The incidents occurred in various districts, including Swat, Bajaur, Buner, Upper Kohistan, Upper Chitral, and Shangla.

PDMA has directed local administrations to provide immediate assistance to the affected families and ensure adequate medical treatment for the injured.

It warned that rainfall is expected to continue until July 25, adding PDMA has already issued alerts advising district administrations to remain vigilant and take preventive measures.

The authority advised people to contact PDMA Emergency Operations Center by calling 1700 in case of any emergency.

It is important to note here that rescue teams retrieved five bodies of tourists who, along with others, went missing in flash floods triggered by cloudburst at Babusar Top in Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to reports, torrential rains triggered destructive flash floods in Chilas, sweeping away more than 15 tourist vehicles. Rescue teams have recovered five bodies and rescued four individuals.

The operation to locate the remaining missing tourists continues.

Spokesperson for the Gilgit-Baltistan government, Faizullah Faraq, confirmed that efforts to locate the missing are ongoing. He noted that nightfall had earlier hampered rescue activities.

Over 200 stranded tourists have been rescued by local residents and authorities, while residents of Thak Babusar have offered more than 100 shelter in their homes.