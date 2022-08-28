Floods in Pakistan: 800,000 cusecs floodwater moving towards Guddu Barrage

RAJANPUR: Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has said 800,000 cusecs of floodwater is moving towards Guddu Barrage from Rajanpur point of River Indus, ARY News reported.

The administration is on high-alert following the passage of 800,000 cusecs of water from Rajanpur. The people living at the embankments and low-lying areas near Indus River have been asked to leave their houses and shift in camps.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued the data on life and property damage in the country in the last 24 hours amid floods and heavy rainfall.

According to the data issued by the NDMA, another 119 people lost their lives to the calamity in the last 24 hours. 74 people from Sindh, 31 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, from Balochistan, six from Gilgit Baltistan, and one person from Azaad Kashmir were reported dead in the last 24 hours. While 71 people suffered injuries in the last 24 hours, the NDMA reported.

NDMA told that a total of 1033 people, including 238 from Balochistan, 226 from KPK, and 38 from Azad Kashmir have lost their lives to floods since June 14, 2022. A total of 456 men, 207 women and 348 children have been reported dead since June 14, the NDMA added. While another 1527 people have suffered injuries since June 14, they added.

