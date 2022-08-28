Floods in Pakistan: GB suffers loss of Rs7406mn

GILGIT: As many as 17 people have lost their lives during heavy rains, and flashfloods in Gilgit Baltistan, said Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) on Sunday.

According to details, Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) says that 17 people have died and 6 people have been injured in the floods so far, while the GB has occurred losses of Rs7406 million.

According to GBDMA, 22 powerhouses were damaged in the Gilgit-Baltistan floods out of which 19 were temporarily restored by the authorities.

49 roads were damaged of which 41 were temporarily restored, 78 drinking water supplies were damaged from which 65 have been temporarily restored.

Besides, 500 irrigation channels were damaged, 340 were temporarily restored, and 56 bridges were damaged out of which 43 were temporarily restored.

The GBDMA says that the flood has caused losses of Rs7406 million.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army established flood relief donation account after government authorisation to help assist flood victims, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The ISPR while sharing the details of the account said the title of Account is ‘Army Relief for Flood Affectees’, Askari Bank GHQ Branch and account Number is 00280100620583.

“Pakistan Army has so far established 212 relief collection centres nationwide including 81 in Sindh, 73 in Punjab, 41 in Balochistan, and 17 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” they said.

