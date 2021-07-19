Floods in Pakistan rivers, heavy rainfall in Lahore expected on Eid ul Adha

LAHORE: Heavy rainfall is expected in Lahore on Eid ul Adha as the flood forecasting department (FFD) has also warned of high floods at four rivers flowing in Pakistan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the met officials have warned of heavy rain in Lahore on 20 and 21 July.

Besides this, the FFD has also warned high floods in River Indus, River Chenab, River Kabul and River Jhelum, forecasting that it could lead to a spillover of water from adjoining nullahs and canals.

“Rivers Chenab and Kabul will be witnessing a moderate to high flood,” it said adding that a high flood is expected in River Jhelum.

A weather report earlier in the day said that the port city of Karachi can likely receive rainfall on July 24 and 25, but not on Eid day.

Director Met Sardar Sarfaraz has however forecast rainfall in Punjab and upper areas of Pakistan. He has predicted rainfall with thunderstorms in Kashmir on Eid ul Adha.

Met Office in a weather report previously said that strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from Sunday and may persist till Wednesday.

Rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Potohar region, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan from Sunday evening or night to Wednesday, Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

Sindh’s Larkana, Sukkur, Jaccobabad, Tharparker, Sanghar, Umerkot and Mirpurkhas districts, southern Punjab’s Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Balochistan’s Sibbi, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Loralai, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Quetta, Ziarat, Harnai, Qila Saifullah and Qila Abdullah districts will likely to receive rainfall from Monday evening to Thursday, according to the weather forecast.