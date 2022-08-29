Floods: Saudi king, crown prince condole with President Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia’s King Shah Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman have condoled with President Arif Alvi over the loss of lives during floods in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

According to local media reports, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a cable of condolences to President Arif Alvi due to the tragic loss of life after floods swept across a number of regions in the country.

“As we share with you the pain of this affliction, we send to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased and the Pakistani people, our deepest and sincere condolences,” the king said, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable to the Pakistani president. He announced that the kingdom stands with Pakistan during tragic moments and prayed for those injured during the floods.

On August 28, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued the data on life and property damage in the country in the last 24 hours amid floods and heavy rainfall.

According to the data issued by the NDMA, another 119 people lost their lives to the calamity in the last 24 hours. 74 people from Sindh, 31 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, from Balochistan, six from Gilgit Baltistan, and one person from Azaad Kashmir were reported dead in the last 24 hours. While 71 people suffered injuries in the last 24 hours, the NDMA reported.

NDMA told that a total of 1033 people, including 238 from Balochistan, 226 from KPK, and 38 from Azaad Kashmir have lost their lives to floods since June 14, 2022. A total of 456 men, 207 women and 348 children have been reported dead since June 14, the NDMA added. While another 1527 people have suffered injuries since June 14, they added.

Moreover, the NDMA told that over 662446 homes were damaged, while another 287412 homes have been completely demolished in the country due to floods and rainfall. Over 7,19,558 cattle have also been reported dead amid the calamity, they added.

