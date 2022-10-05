South Korea hands over multi-million donations to NDMA for flood affectees

ISLAMABAD: South Korea on Wednesday handed over cash donations of Rs9.2 million to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for flood affectees, ARY NEWS reported.

During a ceremony at the Korean Embassy, South Korean companies including Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power donated Rs4.6 million and Mira Power Rs2 million while the Embassy contributed Rs2.6 million.

Korean Ambassador Suh Sangpyo said that it is in addition to the donations that have already been made by their government and private sector companies and associations working in Pakistan, amounting to USD 300,000 and over USD 500,000, respectively.

The Ambassador recalled that the first shipment of relief goods consisting of approximately 300,000 water purification tablets, 30,000 emergency blankets, and various other essential relief items had already been handed over to the NDMA while a second shipment of relief items consisting of family sized tents, collapsible water bags, and thermal blankets is also on route via a cargo ship will be docked at Karachi Sea Port by October 16.

Read More: EU ANNOUNCED €30 MILLION HUMANITARIAN AID FOR FLOOD VICTIMS: PM

He appreciated the NDMA and the government of Pakistan for their efforts to alleviate the human suffering caused by the floods, and hoped for early recovery.

Comments