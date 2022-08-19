Floods: Three highways connecting Balochistan with country closed

QUETTA: Three main highways connecting Balochistan to the rest of Pakistan have been closed after suffering damage during the recent floods and heavy rainfall, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, thousands of passengers have been left stranded near fort ‘Manro’ at Dera Ghazi Khan, which connects Punjab with Balochistan, as Balochistan remained disconnected from the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, National Highway 50 (DI Khan-Kuchlak, Quetta) was blocked due to landslides in Dhana Sar Town in Balochistan. Moreover, massive flooding in Musa Khail, district Balochistan, wiped out the roads causing suspension of traffic.

Whereas, the road network connecting Balochistan with KP was blocked due to soil and land erosion in the mountains of Drazanda, Sherani district.

The National Highway (N-25), also known as the RCD Highway that connects Karachi to Quetta, continued to remain after suffering damage during rains and floods.

On the other hand, five more people have been reported dead amid heavy rains and floods in Balochistan, taking the overall tally to 207, according to the statement issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

A total of 98 men, 48 women and 61 children were died during the floods and rain across Balochistan. A total of 18 bridges and 690 km of roads have been damaged amid the rains. PDMA and rescue authorities are carrying out operations in flood-affected areas.

