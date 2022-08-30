Floodwater drowns road connecting Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan

JACOBABAD: Floodwater from Thull has wreaked havoc in Jacobabad submerging Shah Ghazi link road and National Highway, which connects Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Pakistan is ravaged by flash floods generated by above normal monsoon rains and flooding in Indus and other rivers.

Ravaging floodwater has submerged most villages of Baqapur union council, while hundreds of people in villages have been stranded in flood water.

According to reports, the flood flow now advancing towards Quetta Road, which connects with Balochistan.

Floodwater while leaving a trail of devastation behind moving to drown more villages and human settlements.

It is to be mentioned here that Quetta-Sukkur has been closed for last five days. Hundreds of vehicles have been stranded at Naari bridge after Bibi Nani and Pinjrapur bridges washed away by floodwater.

Moreover, Indus River has been in high flood at Kot Mithan with a flow of 7,00,000 cusecs. The wheat stored at the procurement centre is being transferred to safer place.

