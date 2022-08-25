Floodwater enters in Jhirk grid station, disrupts power supply

THATTA: Floodwater from nearby hilly terrain has entered in Jhirk grid station disrupting power supply in the region, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The power supply has been completely closed from the grid station after the power installation submerged with the floodwater.

“The staff has been safely evacuated from grid station,” a spokesman of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has said.

“Power supply has been closed to all feeders getting electricity from Jhirk grid station,” spokesman Muhammad Sadiq has stated.

Efforts being made to pump out water from the grid station, power company’s spokesman said.

Jhirk is a small town on the right bank of River Indus, in district Thatta.

The rainwater yet to be pumped out after heavy rainfall in Thatta. The saline water drains are flowing in opposite direction drowning several villages in Mirpur Sakro and disrupting land connectivity.

According to reports, people are restricted to their homes in Garho, Keti Bandar, Baghan and Ghulamullah towns.

Local nullahs have been seething with floodwater in Jhimpir, Jungshahi and Buradabad.

Recently floodwater entered in 220KV Dera Murad Jamali grid station in Naseerabad, Balochistan.

The supply of electricity to three districts of Naseerabad division including, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi and Naseerabad disconnected.

Comments