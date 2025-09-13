Floodwater level decreases at Punjnad, surges at Guddu Barrage

KARACHI: The water inflow and outflow in the river at Punjnad has recorded decrease, Sindh’s Information Department said in its current water data of rivers and barrages on Saturday.

The inflow and outflow of water at Punjnad Headworks recorded 575, 195 cusecs.

“The water inflow and outflow in Indus River at Guddu Barrage recorded 544,658 cusecs and 514,051 cusecs respectively,” according to the water data.

In the last 24 hours an upsurge of 31,996 cusecs recorded in water level at Guddu Barrage, according to the barrage control room. The water level could further increase in the next 24 hours.

The katcha area of Kandhkot district has completely inundated in the floodwater and cotton, rice and other crops standing at hundreds of acres have also submerged.

The water inflow and outflow in Indus River at Sukkur Barrage remained 470,580 cusecs and 422,400 cusecs respectively.

Moreover, at Kotri Barrage in downstream the water inflow in Indus River recorded 262,509 cusecs and outflow 254,354 cusecs.

Flooding in Indus River has developed breach in Zamindari Bund near New Manjath in Naushahro Feroz district as the floodwater from the breach has entered in Khadim Mangnejo and Akbar Brohi villages.

The flooding has restricted the katcha area area residents to their homes while damaging standing crops. The stranded people have asked the authorities to rescue them.