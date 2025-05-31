Florence Pugh stars in haunting new music video for Yungblud’s “Zombie”

Florence Pugh takes on a powerful role in Yungblud’s new music video for his track Zombie, which was released on Friday.

The Oscar-nominated actor stars as a healthcare professional who appears worn down by the demands of both her personal and professional life.

In the video, Florence Pugh is seen struggling emotionally as she works in a stressful environment. As the music plays, Yungblud sings about hiding pain and feeling lifeless, while Pugh’s emotional performance brings his words to life.

One key moment shows angel wings appearing on Florence Pugh’s shoulders, adding a symbolic touch to the story.

Yungblud explained that Zombie was inspired by his grandmother’s experience with serious trauma. He said the song is about feeling like you are falling apart and pushing others away out of fear.

“It’s about shutting the world out and worrying that we’re becoming a burden,” Yungblud shared. “We all want comfort, but it’s scary when we feel like we’re not ourselves anymore.”

Florence Pugh’s role in the video has been praised for its emotional depth. This marks another big project for the actor, who recently led the Marvel film Thunderbolts, alongside stars like Sebastian Stan and David Harbour.

In Zombie, Florence Pugh brings a raw and touching presence to the screen.

This video is part of Yungblud’s upcoming album Idols, due out on 20 June through Locomotion and Capitol Records.

Zombie is the third single from the album, following Lovesick Lullaby and Hello Heaven, Hello. The music video was directed by Charlie Sarsfield and produced by Untold Studios.

Florence Pugh’s performance adds a meaningful layer to the song, and her presence in the video has helped draw more attention to Yungblud’s new release.

Yungblud will also be heading out on his Idols world tour, starting in Los Angeles on 23 August.