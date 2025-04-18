Florence Pugh announces bold career move

Hollywood actor Florence Pugh, who is awaiting the release of her Marvel film ‘Thunderbolts*,’ has revealed her plans for a major shift in her career.

The actor, who recently starred in ‘We Live in Time’ alongside Andrew Garfield, has said that she was planning to venture into behind-the-camera work.

“I love writing dialogue. It’s my second main enjoyment outside of acting,” she said in an interview with a US media outlet.

The ‘Thunderbolts*’ star revealed that she has written a couple of shows, along with a movie she plans to shoot in the future.

“I’ve got a couple of shows and a movie that I want to make. I know who I want to play, and I see how I want it shot,” Florence Pugh said.

The Hollywood actor has in the past worked as a co-producer in Zach Braff’s ‘A Good Person’ in 2023.

She is also set to star in and executive produce ‘East of Eden,’ a seven-episode limited series.

The show will be based on John Steinbeck’s 1952 novel, previously adapted for a 1955 movie directed by Elia Kazan.

Recalling the time when she received an offer to produce her ‘East Of Eden,’ Florence Pugh said, “I remember reading the scripts and thinking, ‘She wants to give me this power?’”

Meanwhile, the Hollywood actor’s next title, ‘Thunderbolts*,’ is set to hit theatres on May 2.

She reprises her role as Yelena Belova in the Marvel film which also stars Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.