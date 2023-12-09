Florida Joker wants $2m from Rockstar for GTA 6 trailer parody

Lawrence Sullivan, also known as the Florida Joker, has demanded $2 million from Rockstar Games for allegedly using his likeness for a character in the GTA 6 trailer.

The trailer for GTA 6 was finally released last week after months of speculation and hype. Although the trailer itself was brief, it did hint at some of the content that will be found in the game, while also making it very clear that it’s going to be as authentic to Florida as possible.

There are several references within the trailer to events that have happened in Florida, such as an alligator being set loose in a convenience store.

A brief appearance of a heavily tattooed man being sentenced in court was also witnessed in the trailer, which is apparently a parody of real-life Florida Joker, Lawrence Sullivan, who went viral in 2017 after his mugshot was released.

However, there are quite a few differences as well, such as the tattoos themselves and the purple hair on the in-game character.

Sullivan has seen the parody of himself in the GTA 6 reveal trailer and didn’t seem too happy about it. He uploaded a TikTok video and claimed that a non-player character (NPC) that appears towards the end of the trailer has been based on his appearance.

Update: Florida Joker is now demanding $2 million from Rockstar Games for using his appearance: “Y’all took my likeness, y’all took my life.” https://t.co/XZA2hZu8Fw pic.twitter.com/9fQgmRqYWn — GTA 6 Trailer Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) December 9, 2023

Florida Joker’s latest video starts with him talking about how people don’t agree that the GTA 6 character is based on him. He then proceeds to show the thumbnail of a YouTube video about real-life references in the GTA 6 trailer.

The thumbnail in question contains a picture of him right next to the character seen in the upcoming game’s trailer.

The Florida Joker reiterates his firm belief that the character has been inspired by him and then goes on to demand a million or two from Rockstar Games.

GTA 6’s trailer has been one of the most talked-out things on the internet ever since its release on December 5, 2023.