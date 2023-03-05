Florida man held for using someone else’s credit card for his jail bond

A man from Florida was arrested for attempting to use someone else’s credit card to pay for his bail bond.

Pasco County – US county in Florida – resident Richard Rodriguez, 33, allegedly tried to purchase a $1,700 at the Pinellas County Jail the Largo Police Department said they noticed the credit card belonged to another person and intervened.

Further investigation revealed that Rodriguez possessed several credit cards that did not belong to him.

He refused to speak about the credit card numbers during his arrest. Later, Rodriguez was charged with credit card fraud, and his bail was set at $5,000.

The court documents suggest that Rodriguez’s decision might have been influenced by drugs or alcohol.

