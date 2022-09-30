Flour crisis persists in Balochistan, per kg price crosses Rs120

QUETTA: Flour crisis continues in Balochistan, as the per kg price of flour has reached between Rs120 to 125m ARY News reported.

According to details, the prices of flour have skyrocketed in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan while the commodity was not available in most shops across the province. Meanwhile, a 20-kg bag of flour was being sold from Rs2,450 in the local market.

The 50-kg bag of flour is being sold at Rs5,900 to 6,000 in the local market. The provincial government is failing to control over sky-rocketing flour prices.

Earlier on September 13, flour mill owners blamed the provincial government for the ongoing flour crisis in the province, alleging that the food department failed to procure wheat according to the requirement for this year.

Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) Balochistan chapter representatives said there was a huge gap between the demand and supply which created the crisis.

They said flour mill owners were being blamed for the crisis, while in reality, the provincial government has imposed an inter-provincial and inter-district ban on the transportation of wheat during the harvesting season.

