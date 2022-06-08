Flour mills call off strike after successful negotiations

LAHORE: Flour mills across Punjab have ended their strike after successful negotiations with the provincial Food Department, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a meeting was held between the Director Food Punjab and the leaders of the Flour Mills Association. The food department has accepted the demands of flour mills and agreed to devise future strategies after mutual consultation.

During the meeting, it was decided that from tomorrow, as per usual, the flour mills will thresh the wheat, supplied by the government, while unanimous SOPs and procedures will be chalked out for checking of flour mills.

The district administration and food staff will check the flour mills under the new SOPs. Ten bags will be taken to check the moisture and weight in the flour, the meeting decided.

Meanwhile, it was also decided that the district administration will check the flour mills with the data on the web portal. The food department will issue permits for the delivery of flour made from private wheat to the provinces.

It is pertinent to mention here that the millers demanded an end to physical visits by officials of the Punjab Food Department and the Revenue department. They have also sought an end to relaxation on the movement of flour trucks.

