Flour mills end strike after successful negotiations with govt

LAHORE: The Punjab Flour Mills Association (PFMA) ended its strike on Monday following successful negotiations with the provincial government, ARY News reported.

According to details, the association ended the strike, which was announced against the suspension of wheat quota, following successful negotiations with the provincial food department.

In a statement, the association spokesperson said that the mills would start grinding wheat from tomorrow, adding that they would provide cheap flour to the people with the support of the government.

Earlier, Punjab Flour Mills Association announced to go on strike from Monday (today) against the suspension of the wheat quota of over 100 flour mills by the province’s food department.

In a statement, Punjab mills association’s chairman Iftikhar Ahmad announced that the millers would not acquire wheat from February 13 and will suspend the supply of flour in the markets from February 14.

He asked the Punjab food department to table evidence against mills selling wheat, saying that his association was against such mills that were selling wheat.

The association chairman also urged the department to abolish trucking stations and establish sales points at shops for selling flour.

The association condemned the actions under the MPO against flour mills, urging the department to inspect mills as per standard operating procedures (SOPs).

