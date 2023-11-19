Flour price goes up by Rs12 per kg

HYDERABAD: Chakki flour price has increased by Rs10 to Rs12 per kilogram in Hyderabad – the second largest city of Sindh, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The chakki flour price was hiked by Rs10 to Rs12 per kg in Hyderabad. Following the hike, 10-kg sack of flour was jacked up to Rs1,470 from Rs1,350.

The chakki owners said in a statement that the price of 100-kg sack of wheat was increased by Rs3,000, raising the rate from Rs8,500 to Rs11,500.

They added that the hike was made due to expensive wheat. They claimed that the 100-kg sack of wheat was being sold at Rs12,000 in open market.

Earlier in the month, the retail price of flour was fixed at Rs127 per kg in Karachi.

The development came after the successful negotiations between Karachi Commissioner Salim Rajput and the flour mills association.

In the meeting, the association agreed to sell the flour at Rs127 in the retail market and Rs120 per kg in the wholesale market of the city.

The price of fine flour was fixed at Rs130 per kg in the wholesale market and Rs134 in the retail market.

Separately, the prices of sugar, flour and other essential items have jacked up at utility stores across Pakistan.

As per details, the report issued regarding the prices of grocery items stated that the price of sugar is Rs 155 in Utility Stores where the price in open market stands at Rs 142.54 which is Rs 12.46 less than in utility stores.

Similarly, the price of a 20 kg flour bag is Rs 2840 at Utility Stores whereas in the open market, the price is Rs 2706.32 which is Rs133.68 less than in Utility Stores.