Flour price goes up by Rs50 per bag

LAHORE: Flour millers on Tuesday jacked up the price of a 20 kilogramme flour bag by Rs50 following the recent hike in rates of petroleum products and electricity, ARY News reported.

According to the Flour Mills Association, a 20kg bag will now cost Rs1,150. It said flour price was hiked due to the recent hike in prices of petrol and diesel, as well as electricity.

Meanwhile, sources said that the Punjab Food Department has forwarded a summary for an increase in grain grinding charges to the provincial cabinet for approval.

They said the government has decided to push up grinding rates from Rs400 to Rs600 per 100kg.

On February 15, the federal government increased the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs12 per litre. According to the notification issued by the finance ministry, petrol price was increased by Rs12.03 per litre, high-speed diesel by Rs9.53 per litre and the price of light diesel was jacked up by Rs9.43.

The price of Kerosene oil also increased by Rs10.08 per litre, according to the notification.

