Flour price unchanged at utility stores despite drop in market rate

ISLAMABAD: The flour price remained unchanged at utility stores despite drop in the market rate across Pakistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, utility stores across the country are selling flour and other essential items at higher prices than the market rate.

The 20kg bag of flour is being sold at utility stores for Rs 2,840, which is Rs 778 more than the market price of Rs 2,062.

Similarly, sugar is being sold at utility stores for Rs 10.37 more per kilogram than the market rate, while ghee (clarified butter) is being sold at Rs 9.64 more per packet than the market rate.

Basmati rice is being sold at utility stores for Rs 2.47 more per kilogram than the market rate, while Tota Basmati rice is being sold at Rs 2.50 more per kilogram than the market rate.

Earlier, Pakistan’s headline inflation clocked in at 17.3% on a year-on-year basis in April.

“This is the lowest reading in the last 23 months (after May 2022),” said Mohammed Sohail, CEO Topline Securities, in a note.

As per the Finance Division, the inflation outlook “appears moderate as the government is determined to reduce inflation by actively taking strict administrative measures”.

“Inflation is projected to hover around 18.5- 19.5% in April 2024. However, there are expectations of a gradual easing further to 17.5-18.5% in May 2024.”