Official flour prices implemented in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh government has officially increased flour prices in Karachi, raising the rate by Rs8 per kilogram, according to a new notification issued by the Karachi commissioner.

Under the notification, the price of a 10-kilogram bag of flour has been increased by Rs80. The new retail flour price has been fixed at Rs107 per kilogram, making a 10-kg bag cost Rs1,070. Meanwhile, the ex-mill flour price has been set at Rs104 per kilogram, or Rs1,040 for a 10-kg bag.

The commissioner’s office noted that flour prices were previously fixed at Rs99 per kilogram in December 2025, highlighting a steady upward revision over the past months.

Despite the official increase, the city administration has failed to ensure the sale of flour at government-notified rates. Consumers across Karachi report that flour prices at retail shops remain significantly higher than official figures.

At most retail outlets, flour is being sold at around Rs125 per kilogram, while a 10-kg bag is priced at Rs1,250. In several areas of Karachi, locally milled chakki flour is reportedly selling for as high as Rs140 per kilogram, further adding to public frustration.

Residents say the persistent gap between official rates and market prices shows weak enforcement, as flour prices continue to rise unchecked at neighborhood shops despite repeated notifications.

The revised prices have come into effect immediately.