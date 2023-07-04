Flour prices likely to reduce in Sindh

KARACHI: Flour prices are likely to be reduced in Sindh as the provincial government lifted the ban on the movement of wheat stocks across the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Sindh government has lifted the ban on the movement of wheat stocks across the province which would reduce flour prices. The authorities closed all check posts established to monitor the wheat supply in the province.

The move will enable easy transportation of wheat stocks to the metropolis. A notification was also issued by the provincial authorities in this regard.

The flour and wheat prices went high in Karachi due to the five-month ban. Traders expressed hopes that the move will reduce flour prices now.

The food department’s director, commissioners, deputy commissioners and concerned officials have been instructed to follow the new order.

On the other hand, as the prices of essential commodities, including flour and rice, persistently rise, the recent surge in wheat prices has led to a rise in the cost of a 40kg bag of flour across Punjab.

According to the details, the price of wheat in Punjab is steadily increasing and the price of a 40kg bag of flour in the open market has reached Rs 4,700. Flour mill owners have also increased the price of a 20kg bag by Rs 100.

In the market across the province, a 20kg bag of flour now costs Rs 2,800, while a 10kg bag – after the hike of Rs 75 – is now priced at Rs 1450.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) recently released figures for the prices of flour a few days ago, indicating that the country has reached a record high flour prices.

The residents of the capital city are forced to buy the expensive flour as they are purchasing one kilogram of flour between Rs 145 and Rs 155.