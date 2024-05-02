Flour prices reduced by Rs600

ISLAMABAD: As the inflation rate dropped in Pakistan, the prices of 15-kilogram flour bag has been reduced by Rs 600 in Islamabad providing relief to consumers, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to market sources, the price of a 10-kilogram flour bag has dropped by Rs 270 from Rs 1470 to Rs 1200.

Similarly, the price of a 15-kilogram flour bag has decreased by Rs 600 to Rs 1650, while a 20-kilogram flour bag now costs Rs 2250, down from Rs 2880, sources added.

Sources said the prices of small and large double roti (bread) have also decreased by Rs 10 to 20. A small double roti now costs Rs 120, down from Rs 130, while a large double roti costs Rs 230 to 220, down from Rs 240.

The price of first-grade flour has decreased from Rs 170 to Rs 160 per kilogram, while second-grade flour now costs Rs 150 per kilogram, down from Rs 160.

Moreover, Chakki flour prices have dropped to Rs 140 per kilogram, down from Rs 150 in the surrounding areas of Islamabad.

On April 22, the price of flour was dropped by Rs5 per kg by Chakki Ata Association.

As per details, the association reduced the flour prices following a decrease in wheat rates. The association slashed the price of flour by Rs 5 per kilogram, from Rs 170 to Rs 165 per kilogram.