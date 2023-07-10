Flour prices rise up by Rs13 per kilo as wheat costs surge

KARACHI: As the prices of essential commodities, including flour and sugar, persistently rise, the recent surge in wheat prices has led to a rise in the cost of flour, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to Chairman Wholesale Grocers Association Abdul Rauf Ibrahim, the wheat price in the wholesale market has been increased by Rs13 per kilo, pushing the flour rates up to Rs150 to Rs160.

Ibrahim claimed that the hoarding mafia has created an ‘artificial shortage’ of wheat in interior Sindh and open market of Karachi.

In this regard, the chairman said, the price of a 100/kg bag of wheat in Karachi has increased to Rs 13,200, pushing the price of the commodity to Rs132 per kilo.

Meanwhile, the price of mill flour, ex-mill flour and fine flour has increased by Rs 10 per kilo, taking the rate to Rs170 per kg, Rs160 per kg, and Rs150 per kg, respectively.