Flour prices surge in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Flour prices in the twin cities and adjoining areas have seen a sharp rise, with authorities imposing a ban on the sale of 15kg bags.

According to market updates, flour mills have set the price of a 20kg bag at Rs2,400, while the government has directed retailers to sell the same at Rs1,810. Similarly, a 10kg bag has been priced by mills at Rs1,200, against the official rate of Rs905.

Meanwhile, the price of fine flour has jumped significantly, with an 80kg sack now costing up to Rs10,500 compared to Rs7,000 previously.

The price of a sack of red flour has also surged, climbing from Rs6,000 to Rs9,500.

The disparity between official rates and market prices has sparked concern among consumers, who are already burdened by inflation.

The Punjab government on Friday imposed an immediate ban on the use of wheat in feed mills across the province.

The decision was taken to ensure the uninterrupted supply of wheat for human consumption. A notification issued by the Punjab Home Department states that Section 144 has been imposed throughout Punjab to curb the diversion of wheat to feed mills.

According to the department’s spokesperson, the ban will remain in place for 30 days, effective immediately and lasting until Friday, October 3.

“Wheat will now only be used in flour mills for the production of flour,” the notification clarified.

The spokesperson further revealed that feed mills in Punjab currently hold a stock of 104,184 metric tons of wheat. These mills were reportedly planning to use the wheat as poultry feed, as highlighted in a report by the Secretary of Price Control.