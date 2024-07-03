Flour prices witness third hike in one week

PESHAWAR: The prices of flour have witnessed a third hike within one week, taking the price of a 20-kilogram bag to Rs 2200, ARY News reported.

As per details, the flour dealers said that after the hike the prices of mixed flour reached Rs 2100 in Peshawar.

The dealers further said flour prices of 20-kilogram bags registered a Rs 500 increase in one week.

On July 1, the price of 20-kilogram flour bags was increased by Rs 200 in Peshawar. The price of an 80-kilogram flour bag was hiked by Rs 1000 in the provincial capital.

The price of a 20-kilogram bag earlier reached Rs 2000 after an increase of Rs 200 whereas the mixed flour bag increased from Rs 1700 to Rs 1900.

It is important to mention here that Punjab government earlier issued a notification to take steps to curb smuggling of wheat to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The provincial secretary food directed for establishing check posts on main highways and handing over responsibility to eligible officers to prevent smuggling.

Flour Mills Association sources said that the KP government purchasing wheat at the price of Rs. 3,900 per maund. “The wheat being sold between 2,800 to 3,000 rupees per maund in the open market in Punjab,” sources said.