Flour Mills Association warns of further hike in wheat, flour prices in Pakistan

Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PEMA) has warned of a further hike in wheat and flour prices across Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Chairman of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA), Junaid Aziz, in his steatement warned of a further rise in wheat and flour prices if the government does not take an immediate decision regarding wheat imports.

He highlighted that while wheat is available at cheaper rates in the global market, it remains expensive in Pakistan, creating pressure on local flour prices.

According to Aziz, wheat and flour prices have already seen record increases within the past month. From August 1 to September 1, the price of wheat rose by Rs35 per kilogram, reaching Rs97 per kg from Rs62 per kg. During the same period, the price of flour surged by Rs29 per kg.

He noted that on August 1, Grade-2.5 flour was priced at Rs76 per kg, which has now climbed to Rs99 per kg, while fine flour has jumped from Rs79 to Rs108 per kg.

Currently, wheat in the local market is being sold at Rs96 per kg, whereas in the international market it costs Rs85 per kg, he added.

The PFMA chairman stressed that if the Sindh government releases its wheat stocks next week, local prices could ease slightly. However, he warned that to stabilize supply and control inflation, Pakistan will need to import at least 1.5 million tonnes of wheat this year.