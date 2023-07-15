Giving flowers their names

It is always a source of curiosity to find out what is the reason of names associated with many attractive flowers. With their vivid colour and intoxicating fragrance, flowers are one of nature’s most enchanting natural wonders but their botanical names are highly injudicious to their loveliness.

Human ingenuity has therefore assigned them quite different yet attractive names.

Carnation

Some etymologists believe the word carnation comes from “carone,” the Roman word for flower. Others suggest the name derives from the Latin word “caro,” meaning flesh—the colour of the first carnations.

Used in Victorian times to illustrate secret coded messages, the flower today is a wedding and Mother’s Day perennial.

Alstroemeria

Named for Swedish naturalist Baron Clas Alstromer (1736–1794), who discovered it, this tropical wonder has petals that radiate all sorts of meaning including friendship, devotion, and aspiration.

Hyacinth

Greek mythology speaks of a beautiful boy called Hyakinthos. The flower’s name is also derived from the word jacinth, meaning a blue gemstone. The flower’s meaning can relate to jealousy or sincerity, depending on its colour.

Ranunculus

In Latin, “rana” means frog and “unculus” little. Ranunculus is found in large numbers near streams so perhaps this is why the flower is named as such. Charm, radiance, and attractiveness are all associated with this showy bloom.

Rose With a name borrowed from the Latin word rosa, and with its roots in Italian and Greek dialects, the rose is one of the world’s most popular flowers. It has many meanings depending on its colour, with love, passion, and honour favorite expressions.

Iris

Named by the Greeks to honour Iris is the goddess of the rainbow and messenger to the Olympian gods. The flower’s meaning is interpreted widely, but is often associated with royalty. Faith and wisdom are also closely aligned with the bloom.

Peony

In Greek mythology Paeon was the physician of the gods, from whom this flower takes its name. The iconic bloom represents ideas and values such as honour and wealth. However, it can also mean shame and reticence.

Marigold

One of this plant’s family names is Calendula, which translates from the Latin as little clock. More poetically, Marigolds were once used in place of gold coins. Among its meanings are the warmth of the rising sun, promoting cheer, and desire for wealth.