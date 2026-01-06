Fluent Steve Smith shatters multiple records

Australia’s modern-day great Steve Smith produced another masterclass at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), breaking multiple records with an unbeaten century in the fifth Ashes Test against England.

Leading the side in Pat Cummins’ absence, Smith struck his first hundred of the series and remained unbeaten on 129 at stumps on day three, guiding Australia to 518 for 7 in reply to England’s 384.

The hosts ended the day with a commanding 134-run lead as Smith once again dictated terms in cricket’s oldest rivalry.

With this knock, Smith moved past England legend Jack Hobbs to become the second-highest run-scorer in Ashes history, taking his tally to 3682 runs, now trailing only Sir Don Bradman’s seemingly untouchable mark of 5028.

Most Runs in Ashes History

Don Bradman (AUS) – 5028 runs in 37 matches

Steve Smith (AUS) – 3682* runs in 41* matches

Jack Hobbs (ENG) – 3636 runs in 41 matches

Alan Border (AUS) – 3222 runs in 42 matches

Steve Waugh (AUS) – 3173 runs in 45 matches

It also lifted him to second place on the list of most Ashes centuries, with 13 hundreds, again behind only Bradman, who scored 19.

The century was Smith’s 18th as captain, six of which have come against England, the most by any skipper against a single opponent.

Most Ashes Hundreds

Don Bradman (AUS) – 19

Steve Smith (AUS) – 13

Jack Hobbs (ENG) – 12

Steve Waugh (AUS) – 10

Wally Hammond & David Gower (ENG) – 9

Smith’s run aggregate against England across formats now stands at 5085, placing him behind only Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli on the list of most international runs scored against a single opponent.

Additionally, Smith has now amassed 1225 runs at the SCG at an average of just over 72, including five centuries, figures surpassed only by former Australia captain Ricky Ponting.

Moreover, Smith also moved past Rahul Dravid to climb to seventh on the all-time list of Test centuries and is now just one hundred shy of equalling Kumar Sangakkara.

Most Test Hundreds

Sachin Tendulkar (IND) – 51

Jacques Kallis (SA) – 45

Ricky Ponting (AUS)/Joe Root (ENG) – 41

Kumar Sangakkara (SL) – 38

Steve Smith (AUS) – 37

Rahul Dravid (IND) – 36