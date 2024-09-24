Fly Jinnah issues statement after plane makes emergency landing

A Fly Jinnah plane had to make an emergency landing at the Allama Iqbal International Airport on Monday after its cargo compartment was filled with smoke.

The airline’s spokesperson today confirmed the incident that flight 9P846 from Karachi to Lahore on September 23, 2024, experienced a smoke alarm indication in the cargo compartment upon landing in Lahore.

In accordance with standard safety protocols, the flight crew followed the standard procedures, notified the airport, and the aircraft with all crew and passengers onboard landed safely in Lahore, he said in a statement.

“Our technical team is currently conducting a thorough inspection to identify the cause of the alarm,” the spokesperson said.

“We regret the inconvenient caused and assure the safety of our passengers and crew remains our main priority,” the Fly Jinnah statement added.

According to airport sources, the pilot requested emergency landing permission from the control tower after smoke was detected in the cargo area.

The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers were evacuated. The airport sources said that a technical team is investigating the cause of the smoke.