Fly Jinnah partners with T3 aviation academy to train future Pakistani pilots

KARACHI: Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s leading low-cost airline, has proudly partnered with T3 Aviation Academy to induct its first batch of future Pakistani pilots. This milestone marks the beginning of an ambitious journey to cultivate and develop local aviation talent in Pakistan.

The initial training phase for these CPL holders commenced on June 20, 2024, at the T3 Academy facility in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. After completing this foundational training, the group will advance to aircraft base training and line training with Fly Jinnah. This comprehensive program will equip them with the skills and knowledge necessary to meet the highest international standards.

This collaboration was made possible with the invaluable support of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority and reflects the commitment to fostering local talent. The initiative aims to develop a new generation of pilots who will contribute significantly to the growth and success of Pakistan’s aviation industry.

Fly Jinnah spokesperson commented: “This collaboration with T3 Aviation Academy highlights our commitment to investing in Pakistan’s aviation future and providing world-class training to our aspiring pilots. We extend our gratitude to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority for their support in enabling this initiative. We are confident that this program will produce highly skilled pilots who will uphold the highest standards of safety and professionalism.”

T3 Aviation Academy, renowned for its comprehensive pilot training programs, brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record in developing top-tier aviation professionals. By joining forces with Fly Jinnah, they are set to deliver an unparalleled training experience that combines theoretical knowledge with practical, hands-on learning.