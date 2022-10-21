‘Fly Jinnah’ to begin flight operation from November 1

Pakistan’s latest airline Fly Jinnah to start its flight operation from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta airports from November 1, ARY News reported.

Fly Jinnah has started booking for their flight operation from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta and Peshawar on November 1.

Sources say that the airline would offer the lowest prices for their Karachi to Islamabad operation. The Khi-Isb flight ticket would cost Rs14,000. which is at least Rs5,000 lower than other airlines.

Also Read: PIA sublets its Heathrow airport spots to Turkish, Kuwait airlines

All other major airlines charge Rs19,000 for the Khi-Isb flight.

Comments