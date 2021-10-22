flydubai adds third destination in Oman with flights to Sohar

flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, has announced the start of flights to Sohar in Oman becoming the first airline to operate this route from Dubai.

This is the carrier’s third destination in the Sultanate, alongside Muscat and Salalah. Flights to Sohar International Airport (OHS) will start on 04 November and will operate twice a week from Terminal 2 at Dubai International (DXB).

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “with demand for travel returning and as more countries continue to lift restrictions on international travel, we are pleased to announce the start of flights to Sohar in Oman. We are excited to further grow our network and give passengers more options to travel in the region, while welcoming passengers from Oman, especially those looking to visit Expo 2020 in Dubai.”

Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Subcontinent and Africa) at flydubai, added: “we are pleased to expand our network in Oman by adding a third point to our network alongside our popular destinations Muscat and Salalah. This new direct route will enable free flows of trade and tourism and strengthen direct airlinks between Oman and the UAE.”

Located on the Sultanate’s northern coast, Sohar is a port city known for its cultural heritage and trading. Visitors can explore the city’s tradition in Sohar’s century-old Fort and museum or stroll along the corniche along the waterfront and relax in one of the many restaurants. Sohar’s proximity to some of Oman’s most popular ravines, including Wadi Al Jizi and Wadi Salahi, attracts adventure seekers and outdoor enthusiasts from the region and beyond.

flydubai’s passenger experience has been redesigned to enable travel in a safe environment that minimises crew and passenger contact and offers passengers confidence to travel at every step of their journey. Customers who book a flight through flydubai.com will receive complimentary global cover for COVID-19 related costs.

