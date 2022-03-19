First-ever flying taxi ‘AM NEXT’ to be released by 2027

First, of its kind, a four-seater flying Taxi AM NEXT has been announced, which could be operational as early as 2027, Daily Mail reported.

The flying taxi could travel distances up to 500 miles.

According to details, a Slovakian company AeroMobil has announced the world’s first flying taxi named AM NEXT. The flying taxi service is expected to start ferrying passengers on aerial journeys of up to 500 miles as early as 2027.

However, AM NEXT is not the company’s first attempt to launch a flying car, they had also launched Luxury 4.0 in 2017.

Details about the project cost or probably ticket prices have not been revealed until now.

The flying taxi is capable of transforming between modes in less than three minutes.

The company expects that their service would save passengers a significant amount of time while travelling between 100 to 500 miles of distances.

The company claims that its passengers would be able to enjoy ‘door-to-door single-seat convenience and comfort, to work, rest, play, or just enjoy the view’.

According to Daily Mail, The flying taxi’s top speed on the road is expected to be 99mph (160km/h).

The approximated price tag of the car could be between 1.2 to 1.5 million euros($1.3 to $1.6 million), and the owners would also need to acquire a pilot’s license to use the car in the air.

‘We are excited to announce the second revolutionary model of AeroMobil’s true flying car,” said CEO of AeroMobil Patrick Hessel.

He added that ‘It will provide a better, and in many cases previously unavailable, a solution to trips in the 100-500 mile range.’

