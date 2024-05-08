FM Aurangzeb seeks proposals for tax exemption on dairy exports

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister (FM) Muhammad Aurangzeb has directed the authorities concerned to put up a proposal in response to the demand of Pakistan Dairy Association to exempt dairy exports from taxation.

The minister issued the directives while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Dairy Association, who called on the Finance Minister in Islamabad today.

Speaking on the occasion, FM Aurangzeb highlighted the government’s commitment to providing a conducive environment for dairy sector, which presents promising opportunities for increased exports.

He asked them to launch such initiatives that would not only benefit large-scale producers, but also create opportunities for small-scale farmers.

On their part, the industry leaders emphasized their commitment to capitalizing on the upward trend in dairy exports.