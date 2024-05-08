28.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, May 9, 2024
- Advertisement -

FM Aurangzeb seeks proposals for tax exemption on dairy exports

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister (FM) Muhammad Aurangzeb has directed the authorities concerned to put up a proposal in response to the demand of Pakistan Dairy Association to exempt dairy exports from taxation.

The minister issued the directives while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Dairy Association, who called on the Finance Minister in Islamabad today.

Speaking on the occasion, FM Aurangzeb highlighted the government’s commitment to providing a conducive environment for dairy sector, which presents promising opportunities for increased exports.

He asked them to launch such initiatives that would not only benefit large-scale producers, but also create opportunities for small-scale farmers.

On their part, the industry leaders emphasized their commitment to capitalizing on the upward trend in dairy exports.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.