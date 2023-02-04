FM Bilawal attends international luncheon in US

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called for building bridges of understanding, tolerance and compassion to realize the common desire for peace and amity in the world.

This he said as a keynote speaker at the International Luncheon, an important part of the National Prayer Breakfast activities in Washington DC.

FM Bilawal Bhutto emphasized the need to reaffirm our belief in the importance of compassion and empathy in addressing global issues.

Pleased to attend the National Prayer Breakfast, honored to speak at the international luncheon along with Queen Rania of Jordan on need for interfaith harmony and the power of faith as a force of unity. Grateful to the organizers for honoring my mother Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. pic.twitter.com/xRWTP2DWvE — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) February 3, 2023

He said our fate is tied to the fate of others and we must work together to build a better future for all.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also spoke about the devastating floods in Pakistan and thanked the international community for coming forward and assisting in this hour of need.

Earlier, Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a telephonic conversation with United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken, wherein the latter underscored US resolute support for Pakistan in combating terrorism.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to FM Bilawal Bhutto and expressed his continued support for the people of Pakistan as they recover from the recent devastating floods.

