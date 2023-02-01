FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari leaves for US

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday left for the United States (US), ARY News reported citing sources

According to sources, FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend the US national prayer breakfast hosted by US President Joe Biden on February 2.

The FM is expected to meet US president Joe Biden and other higher officials as well, sources added.

FM Bilawal will discuss the current economical and security situation of the country with US officials.

Earlier, Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a telephonic conversation with United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken, wherein the latter underscored US resolute support for Pakistan in combating terrorism.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to FM Bilawal Bhutto and expressed his continued support for the people of Pakistan as they recover from the recent devastating floods.

