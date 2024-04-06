FM Dar-led privatisation committee meeting ‘postponed’

ISLAMABAD: The first session of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) led by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has been postponed, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the first meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) was summoned today (Saturday).

However, the crucial privatisation meeting has been postponed due to unavailability of the Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb for his busy schedule due to preparation for Saudi visit, sources added.

Earlier in a separate development it was revealed that the federal government is considering selling the majority shares of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Read more: PIA privatization: Govt to sell national airliner’s majority shares

The Privatization Commission will decide on how many shares the government will sell as it nears the conclusion of the PIA privatization process, Coordinator to Prime Minister on Economy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kayani said during his appearance on ARY News show ‘KHABAR’.

According to him, the government was considering selling around 51% to a complete 100% shares of the national flag carrier.

Kayani said that the administrative control of the PIA will be handed over to the entity buying the majority of shares.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said that work on the PIA privatization was going at a good pace, while claiming that several countries and global companies have shown interest in buying PIA.