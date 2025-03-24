FM Dar stresses dialogue with Afghanistan to address Pakistan’s concerns

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has emphasized the importance of sustained dialogue with the interim Afghan government to address Pakistan’s concerns and promote bilateral relations.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad today regarding Pakistan’s relations with Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan, Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq, provided a detailed briefing on his recent visit to Kabul, highlighting key engagements with Afghan authorities and discussions on bilateral cooperation.

The Foreign Secretary and other senior officials of the Foreign Ministry also attended the meeting.

On the direction of the Deputy Prime Minister, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq Khan paid a three-day visit to Kabul from Friday last.

During the visit, he called on Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on all issues of mutual concern, including peace and security, trade and economic cooperation, as well as people-to-people contacts.

The Special Representative reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continued engagement and mutually beneficial ties with Afghanistan, and underscored the importance of addressing all issues of concern, particularly security, to further consolidate bilateral ties. Both sides agreed to enhance high-level engagement and dialogue to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The two sides also reinforced the commitment to a mutually beneficial bilateral relationship, with a view to achieving lasting regional peace and stability.

The Special Representative also met with Acting Commerce Minister of Afghanistan Nooruddin Azizi. The two sides discussed bilateral trade and economic relations, as well as cooperation in the areas of transit and connectivity.

Mohammad Sadiq Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to reinforcing mutually beneficial ties with Afghanistan. The two sides agreed to harness full potential of regional trade and connectivity for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Ishaq Dar expressed satisfaction at the discussions held with the Afghan side and issued directions to further consolidate bilateral ties, including through high-level engagement and enhancement of trade and transit cooperation.