FM Jalil Abbas Jilani contacts Palestinian counterpart

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has telephoned his Palestinian counterpart Riyad Al Malki to offer condolences on behalf of the Pakistani nation and the government, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a message on X (formerly Twitter), FM Jalil Abbas Jilani said, “I called HE Riyad Al Malki, FM of Palestine to offer condolences of people and govt of Pakistan.

The caretaker foreign minister assured Riyad Al Malki that Palestinians aren’t alone in the face of Israeli aggression and that Pakistan stands in solidarity with them.

FM Malki expressed gratitude for the humanitarian assistance.

I called HE Riyadh Al Malki,FM of Palestine to offer condolences of People and govt of Pakistan.Told him that Palestinians aren’t alone in face of Israeli aggression and that Pak stands in solidarity with them. FM Malki expressed gratitude for the support/humanitarian assistance — Jalil Abbas Jilani (@JalilJilani) November 7, 2023

Earlier in the day, Pakistan dispatched another consignment of relief goods for the under siege Palestinian people in Gaza.

It was the second aid consignment sent by Pakistan for the besieged people of Gaza since Israel started bombing the territory.

A month of Israeli airstrikes and artillery bombardment have killed more than 10,000 Palestinians, including 4,000 children, leading to severe shortages of food, fuel and medicines.

The second consignment of relief goods for the people of occupied Gaza was dispatched from Islamabad today through a special flight.

Pakistan’s caretaker foreign minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani, along with the Palestinian ambassador and other officials dispatched the aid consignment for Gaza from Islamabad.

Talking to the media, caretaker FM said that aid includes 90 tonnes of humanitarian assistance including ration bags, medicines and hygiene kits. He said this is a token of love and solidarity on the part of Pakistan with the Palestinian brothers and sisters.

The foreign minister said the entire Pakistani nation is aggrieved over the massacre of Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces.