FM Jilani, Belgian counterpart discuss cooperation in trade, education sectors

BRUSSELS: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Friday met with Belgian counterpart Hadja Lahbib wherein they discussed cooperation in trade, education and people-to-people contacts.

Foreign Minister Jilani is currently on an official visit to Brussels to attend the 3rd EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum.

In the meeting, the two foreign ministers reviewed Pakistan-Belgium bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction on their positive trajectory.

Both sides agreed on the importance of continued engagement and collaboration to strengthen bilateral relations.

They also explored new avenues of cooperation for mutual prosperity.

Earlier, Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Vice President European Parliament and Rapporteur of the new GSP Plus Schemes Heidi Hautala met and discussed matters relating to mutual trade and GSP Plus.

During the meeting, they agreed to further strengthen and deepen Pak-EU trade relations.

They also agreed on the role of the Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) as a template for mutually beneficial cooperation.

Caretaker Foreign Minister (FM) Jalil Abbas Jilani has reached Belgium where he will attend an international conference on the invitation of European Commissioner for Migration of Home Affairs Ylva Johansson.