FM Jilani reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to peaceful Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister (FM) Jalil Abbas Jilani on Monday underscored Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and emphasised the need for enhanced coordination for regional stability, ARY News reported.

The foreign minister made these remarks during a meeting with Iran’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Affairs Hassan Kazmi Qomi, Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on X account.

FM Jilani also underlined the critical role of the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan to achieve the vision of a peaceful and stable region.

Earlier, Ambassador Qomi held extensive talks with Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan Asif Durrani over the situation in Afghanistan and the regional processes for peace and dialogue.

Relations between the Taliban government and Pakistan have seen a rapid deterioration after an increase in terrorist attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, mostly claimed by outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Islamabad has stated that the TTP and other groups use Afghan soil against Pakistan – a claim denied by Afghan Taliban government.

The interim Afghan government stated they will not allow anyone to use Afghan soil to be used against the neighbour. But authorities remain unconvinced and have demanded action against the TTP, its sanctuaries and the handover of its leaders.

Last year, Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwarul Haq Kakar pointed out a 60 percent increase in terrorism and a 500 percent spike in suicide bombings since the Afghan Taliban came to power in August 2021.

Moreover, Islamabad-based think tank Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies – in its report – stated that over 82pc of terrorism-related deaths in 2023 resulted from attacks perpetrated by three major groups TTP and its subsidiaries Tehreek-i-Jihad Pakistan, Islamic State of Khorasan and the Balochistan Liberation Army.