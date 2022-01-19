FM seeks opp support to ‘make south Punjab province a reality’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday invited opposition parties to join the PTI government in making south Punjab province a reality.

In a series of tweets, the foreign minister said the ruling PTI’s manifesto promises the creation of a separate province for the people of South Punjab.

I welcome all opposition leaders to put the longstanding desire of the people of South Punjab foremost. Together we must reach consensus on passage of a Constitutional amendment for the creation of a separate province for South Punjab. https://t.co/xDF2qrJMmT — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) January 19, 2022

“Irrespective of political affiliation, national interest requires unity on a Constitutional amendment. As VC [vice president] of PTI, I invite opposition leaders to join us in making this a reality,” he said.

Shah Mahmood said the government continues working consistently to deliver on recognition of south Punjab as an independent province. “We have instituted separate admin, structure, budgets, jobs & benefits w/ over 35% devpt budget for S Punjab & ring fencing to stop financial re-appropriation,” he maintained.

“Through reform, our focus is socio-economic uplift. The South Punjab Civil Secretariat under an Additional Chief Secretary is manifest of this as is setting up district development coordination committees to improve service delivery for ease & convenience of ppl of South Punjab.”

FM Qureshi welcomed all opposition leaders to put the longstanding desire of the people of South Punjab foremost, stressing that together we must reach consensus on passage of a constitutional amendment for the creation of a separate province for South Punjab.

