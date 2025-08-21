Chinese FM Wang Yi lands in Islamabad for Pak-China Strategic Dialogue

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has arrived in Pakistan at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

The sixth round of the Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue will take place today in Islamabad.

According to details, the joint chairmanship of the Strategic Dialogue will be held by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Chinese counterpart.

The visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China.

The main objective of the dialogue is to further deepen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries. Discussions will focus on enhancing all aspects of bilateral relations.

Promoting economic and trade cooperation, reaffirming the joint commitment to regional peace, development, and stability are also on the agenda. The fifth round of the Strategic Dialogue was held in May 2024 in Beijing.

Last year in May, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi co-chaired the fifth Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers Strategic Dialogue alongside Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Beijing.

According to information available on the Chinese Foreign Ministry website, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made an official visit to China in June last year.

In October, China’s Premier Li Qiang visited Pakistan to attend the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states. Additionally, Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari visited China officially in February this year.