FO calls Chinese envoy’s remarks in seminar ‘surprising’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Foreign Office has termed Chinese Ambassador’s statement as surprising and doesn’t reflect diplomatic traditions of Pakistan and China.

“We are tightening protocol of the visit of an ambassador or group of ambassadors’ visits to another city,” Spokesperson Foreign Office, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a briefing.

FO spokesperson said that the foreign ambassadors are our guests, and we are determined to extend comprehensive security to them.

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong in a seminar in Islamabad on Tuesday said that two deadly terror attacks within only six months were unacceptable and the government should launch a crackdown against all anti-China terrorist groups.

He said the security of Chinese citizens in Pakistan is the biggest concern for China and the biggest constraint to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He added that Beijing hoped that the Pakistani side could further strengthen the security measures to protect Chinese personnel, institutions and projects.

“Pakistan should severely punish the perpetrators and crack down on all anti-China terrorist groups,” said the ambassador.