FO condemns suicide attack in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) has strongly condemned the reprehensible suicide attack in Karachi which claimed innocent lives, including those of Chinese nationals working at the Confucius Institute in Karachi University.

In a statement, the FO spokesperson said the government and people of Pakistan extend their deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of victims who lost their lives in the incident.

It said the law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident to apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice. Local authorities are also providing all possible assistance to the injured.

The FO said the cowardly incident is a direct attack on the Pakistan-China friendship and ongoing cooperation. It said Pakistan and China are close friends and iron brothers. Pakistan attaches great importance to the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan.

Read more: CTD says Karachi University blast was suicide attack

The explosion occurred in a van near the Confucius Institute — a Chinese language teaching centre at Karachi University. Following the blast, rescue and security agencies rushed to the location and cordoned off the areas, initiating rescue operations.

In Charge of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Raja Umar Khattab confirmed that it was a suicide attack and a burqa-clad woman seen in the CCTV footage was responsible for it.

Comments